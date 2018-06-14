Politics
George Soros Invested $3 Million in New York Times Stock Holdings This Year
Liberal billionaire George Soros purchased $3 million worth of stock holdings in the publisher of the New York Times, filings show.
Soros’s stock buy included 126,400 shares in the New York Times Company through Soros Fund Management LLC, the billionaire’s New York City-based investment firm. The shares were valued at $3,046,000 at the time of purchase and are shown in a May 15 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Soros’s investment in the Times was for Class A stock holdings, which are publicly traded, as opposed to its Class B stock, which are privately held.
The acknowledgment of the purchase in the mid-May filings from Soros Fund Management appears to be the first time that Soros has invested in the New York Times Company in more than ten years. Soros’s fund last reported shares in the company on its 2007 year-end report to the SEC, according to a review of the fund’s quarterly reports. – READ MORE
