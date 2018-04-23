Kanye West Tweets Support For Conservative Woman, Blasts ‘Self Victimization’

Rap superstar Kanye West has been sending some interesting tweets lately, earning him new fans and garnering pushback from others in the music industry.

Kanye on Saturday tweeted support for Candance Owens, a black conservative woman. He said:

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

West’s support for Owens led to some pushback from others. Shaun King, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, criticized his tweet, leading to a Twitter response from Owens where she implied that King may not actually be African-American.

I am told this is the clip that Kanye saw and loved. It’s sad actually. For him and for her. A market has always and will always exist for men and women like this who say what bigoted white folk love to hear. They will always have a seat at somebody’s table. https://t.co/TggV6JtW0I — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018

Out of curiousity… are you still pretending to be black? https://t.co/sZa04UHRUa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

On Sunday, the rapper was back to tweeting about the need for “freedom of thought,” blasting “self victimization.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1