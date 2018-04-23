View our Privacy Policy

Kanye West Tweets Support For Conservative Woman, Blasts ‘Self Victimization’

Rap superstar Kanye West has been sending some interesting tweets lately, earning him new fans and garnering pushback from others in the music industry.

Kanye on Saturday tweeted support for Candance Owens, a black conservative woman. He said:

West’s support for Owens led to some pushback from others. Shaun King, an activist associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, criticized his tweet, leading to a Twitter response from Owens where she implied that King may not actually be African-American.

On Sunday, the rapper was back to tweeting about the need for “freedom of thought,” blasting “self victimization.” – READ MORE

