New York Times reporter admits writing ‘sympathetic biographical features’ for Hillary (VIDEO)

It’s undeniable the mainstream media was in the bag for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, despite her recent assertions reporters were against her.

Journalists are now openly admitting they provided favorable coverage for the losing candidate.

New York Times reporter Amy Chozick, who is now cashing in on her coverage of Clinton with a new book, told ABC’s “This Week” today that she “tried to write very sympathetic biographical features” that would inevitably boost Hillary’s prospects.

Chozick lamented that it was difficult to get pro-Hillary stories to break through. – READ MORE

