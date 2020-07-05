Kanye West tweets he’s ‘running for president of the United States,’ references ‘2020 vision’

Rapper Kanye West celebrated the Fourth of July by once again promising to run for president, and he picked up some unlikely support on Twitter after posting the message.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West used the hashtag “2020 vision.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back West in his quest for the White House.

“You have my full support!” he replied. – READ MORE

