WATCH: Marcellus Wiley delivers passionate argument against NBA painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts

ESPN reported this week that the NBA plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on its courts when the season resumes, in reaction to players’ insistence “that the fight for racial equality and social justice be a central part” of the league.

But Fox Sports 1’s Marcellus Wiley says that is “not a good idea,” and gave an impassioned speech on his show explaining why.

During a discussion on Wiley’s “Speak for Yourself,” he argued against the NBA’s purported plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on their courts, pointing to the organization’s political goals as to his reasoning. – READ MORE

