Danny Glover: Police Are The ‘Last Line Of Defense For White Supremacy’Danny Glover: Police Are The ‘Last Line Of Defense For White Supremacy’

Despite playing a police officer four times in arguably the most popular buddy cop movie franchise in history, actor Danny Glover (Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon”) said that police are the “last line of defense for white supremacy.”

Speaking with Variety, the notably far-left actor spoke on a variety of topics, from the Black Lives Matter movement to the protests against police, an American organization he said is about defending white supremacy.

“The violence that we see – whether it’s the toxic places where they (black people) live; the inadequacy of health care for them; whether it’s the lack of affordable housing; the absence of jobs at living wages; all those things – that’s basically going unseen,” he said. “We see the actual violence because the police is what it is. It’s the last line of defense for white supremacy. That’s what the police represents.”

“They don’t protect African Americans,” he continued. “You can make an argument that the institutional violence has its roots in so many different ways. The violence that we see now that is acted out on the physical body of George Floyd has been the kind of violence that is engrained within the American idea of its culture, in its own subtlety, since the first Africans were brought here. So it’s 400 years of violence. It’s not just now!” – READ MORE

