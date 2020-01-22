Kanye West Preaches Jesus Christ To 12,000 Students: ‘The Devil Had Me’

Continuing his quest to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ across the land, Kanye West performed a Sunday service before a crowd of over 12,000 students, in which he preached how Jesus saved him from the clutches of Satan.

“I believe Jesus died for my sins. There was a time when the devil had me,” West said to the Strength to Stand Conference on Sunday. “Do you know the good news? Jesus can save a wretch like me. I stretch my hands to you/Father I stretch.”

“When I don’t know what to do, I can still stretch my hands,” he said.

The Christian Post described the lively event as West proceeded to perform several tracks from his “Jesus is King” album in the service of glorifying God – READ MORE