“I’ll Straight Up Get Armed”: Second Bernie Organizer Loves Gulags And Is “Ready For The F**king Revolution” (VIDEO)

second Bernie Sanders field organizer has been caught on undercover camera extolling the virtues of gulags – only this one can barely contain himself over arming himself for the “fucking revolution.”

“I’m ready to tear bricks up and start fighting,” says Martin Weissgerber – who deleted his Twitter account Tuesday morning after Project Veritas released their latest hit. “I’ll straight up get armed … I’m ready for the fucking revolution, bro.

Weissgerber also dreams of ‘dissolving the  Senate, House of Representatives and Judicial Branch’ so that ‘somebody like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people can make all the decisions for the climate.’ – READ MORE

