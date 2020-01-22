“I’ll Straight Up Get Armed”: Second Bernie Organizer Loves Gulags And Is “Ready For The F**king Revolution” (VIDEO)

A second Bernie Sanders field organizer has been caught on undercover camera extolling the virtues of gulags – only this one can barely contain himself over arming himself for the “fucking revolution.”

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: “I’ll straight up get armed…I’m ready for the “f**king revolution”; “Guillotine the rich”; ‘send Republicans to re-education camps’ FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

“I’m ready to tear bricks up and start fighting,” says Martin Weissgerber – who deleted his Twitter account Tuesday morning after Project Veritas released their latest hit. “I’ll straight up get armed … I’m ready for the fucking revolution, bro.”

Weissgerber also dreams of ‘dissolving the Senate, House of Representatives and Judicial Branch’ so that ‘somebody like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people can make all the decisions for the climate.’ – READ MORE