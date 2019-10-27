Kanye West: ‘Now That I’m in Service to Christ, My Job Is to Spread the Gospel’

Kanye West is now singing, “Jesus is King.”

It’s also the name of his brand new album — his ninth studio album — released on Friday.

This is the same rapper who, back in 2013, proclaimed, “I am a god,” as the Washington Examiner also pointed out.

Now, however, this major star — also a husband, father, and fervent Donald Trump supporter — has released a new album in praise of Jesus Christ.

So proud to be a part of this beautiful record brother @kanyewest! Congratulations ❤️ Check out “Use This Gospel” wherever you get your music! #JesusisKing https://t.co/pV46xj2x00 pic.twitter.com/8VyKEQMkAJ — Kenny G (@kennyg) October 26, 2019

As he told Apple Music not long ago in a major interview, "Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me."