Waters Pays Daughter $56K More From Campaign

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) continues to pay tens of thousands of dollars from her campaign’s coffers to her daughter for running a slate mailer operation while other debts remain untouched, filings show.

Waters’s campaign committee disbursed $56,000 to the congresswoman’s daughter Karen during the third quarter, according to the committee’s most recent filings. The committee’s payment to Karen reduced some of the accrued debt owed to her for running a slate mailer, or endorsement mailer, operation for the campaign.

At the end of 2018, the campaign reported being $183,000 in the red to Karen. Since that time, it has steadily chipped away at the debt, bringing the amount currently owed down to $52,000. As Waters has continued to pay her daughter from her campaign’s coffers, other committee debts have remained untouched.

The committee still maintains a debt of $300 for a security guard and $600 for a sound system at a Christmas party that first appeared on her post-general report from last year. Other debts, such as an American Airlines travel expense of $719.60, were racked up between April 1 and May 16, 2012, filings show. That debt still appears on Waters's most recent FEC filings. Various congressional FCU Visa card purchases totaling $3,506, which first appeared on her April 2008 quarterly report, remain unpaid.