Trump calls for Senate trial, seeks whistleblower and Schiff as impeachment witnesses

President Trump, during a wide-ranging interview Friday morning with “Fox & Friends,” called for a Senate trial should the House impeach him and pressed for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the whistleblower and others to be called as witnesses.

Calling into “Fox & Friends” after a packed week of hearings where a parade of witnesses alleged high-level involvement in efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats while aid was withheld, Trump blasted the inquiry as “a continuation of the witch hunt” and downplayed the impact of the testimony.

“There’s nothing there,” Trump declared, claiming “there should never be an impeachment” and he “doesn’t know” the majority of the witnesses.

But following a meeting with senators a day earlier, the president announced on the show that if the House impeaches, “Frankly, I want a trial.”

He stressed that Senate trial would provide the opportunity to call other witnesses — including Hunter Biden, whose dealings in Ukraine were at the heart of what he wanted investigated out of Kiev, and especially Schiff.

“There’s only one person I want more than ‘Where’s Hunter?’ and that is Adam Schiff,” Trump said.

Blasting Schiff’s dramatized reading (later described as a parody) of the now-infamous phone call with Ukraine’s president and challenging his claims not to know the whistleblower, Trump said, “I want to see Adam Schiff testify about the whistleblower.”

He went on to say he also wants to hear from the “fake whistleblower,” saying he and “everybody” know the identity of the person whose complaint sparked Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry. Trump alleged the whistleblower filed a “false report” on his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I want the whistleblower, who put in a false report, to testify,” Trump said, adding that he believes the individual “is a political operative.” – READ MORE