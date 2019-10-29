Kanye West blasts Democrats for brainwashing black Americans into abortion

Rapper Kanye West says Democrats have brainwashed black Americans into thinking abortion is morally, ethically, and socially responsible and acceptable.

In a charged interview with nationally syndicated radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander, West said that Democrats forced black Americans to abort their children.

When asked about his previous support for President Donald Trump, the award-winning entertainer responded, “We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children.”

“Thou shalt not kill,” he added.

The radio host also asked West if he believed he was co-signing white supremacy and racism by his support of the president.

"The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I'm supposed to choose something based on my race," he responded.