Jamie Lee Curtis Defends Killed ISIS Leader Baghdadi; Don Jr. Nukes Her

On Sunday night, “Halloween” actress Jamie Lee Curtis took a shot at President Donald Trump by defending the murderous leader of the Islamic State, Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“He may have died a coward,” Curtis said of Baghdadi, “ but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up.”

“Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal,” she continued. (It’s unclear if Curtis has secretly served in combat herself, as she seems to suggest here.)

Thanks for your contribution to the Trump 2020 Campaign. This is the Leftist Hollywood take folks, remember that next November. Imagine hating @realDonaldTrump or frankly anything so much that you become an ISIS sympathizer?!? https://t.co/THbkR3DYDG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2019

The 60-year-old then bizarrely added: “Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving, and healing.”

The actress deleted the tweet by Monday morning, but The Daily Wire was able to grab a screenshot of the post – READ MORE