Report: De Blasio Ordered NYPD Security Team to Drive Son to College

New York mayor and failed presidential candidate Bill de Blasio ordered his New York police security detail to drive his son to Yale University on multiple occasions.

The New York Police Department detail transported Dante de Blasio to and from school seven or eight different times during his freshman year, and also took him to visit his uncle who lives near the school, according to the New York Daily News. A former member of the security said the decision had little to do with the younger de Blasio’s safety.

“There was no justification,” a former member of the detail told the Daily News. “If you were told to bring him home from Yale, that’s what we did.”

The son did not face any security threats at the time and decided his sophomore year he would rather take the train to school, according to the source.

The city’s Department of Investigation is conducting a probe into de Blasio’s actions. A spokesperson for de Blasio denied any wrongdoing. – READ MORE