DRAGON ENERGY: John Legend Tries To Intimidate Kanye West Into Rescinding Trump Support. Kanye Flattens Him.

There has been something of a tectonic shift in the social strata in recent days as incredibly popular hip-hop artist Kanye West has taken to Twitter on multiple occasions to express an open and independent mind toward President Donald Trump and his supporters.

That shift culminated Wednesday with West posting a picture of his signed “MAGA” hat as well as a brief explanation of his support for Trump, messages that were then retweeted by Trump himself.

Not surprisingly, the left was aghast at this shocking turn of events and literally pounced on the singer, smearing him as “mentally ill” if he thought it was OK to express support for a racist president who openly hates black and brown people, or something. The same type of reaction happened in 2016 when West first expressed support for Trump.

West received a similar type of reaction in a text from popular musical artist John Legend, a screenshot of which West posted to Twitter. – READ MORE

