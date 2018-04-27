Pro-Gun Dating Site Taking Internet by Storm

Finally, a dating site that guarantees you won’t have to struggle to find something to talk about on your first date.

ProGunDating.com is a new dating website created specifically for lovers … of guns, that it is.

Laura Clark, CEO of the site, says one of the reasons she started the service because of how she was treated by users of other dating sites.

“As someone who has used other popular online dating sites, I was constantly ridiculed about my profile picture, in which I was posing with my AR-15 at a local shooting range,” Clark said in a statement on the site’s Facebook page. “Instead of making excuses or being forced to hide what I believe in, I decided it was time that pro-gun people had their own dating site.”

Clark notes that finding a mate who shares a love of guns and the right to self defense almost certainly helps a relationship have a better chance of succeeding.

“Pro-gun Americans are passionate about the Second Amendment, and what it means to this country,” Clark said. “Being with someone who shares those beliefs is crucial for a relationship’s success, which is why we’ve launched a place for pro-gun, pro-NRA Americans to meet, chat and see where it takes them.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1