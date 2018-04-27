WATCH: Cowboy Eyes Punk Holding Gun on Him, Slowly Takes Off His Glasses and Goes to Work

Just because there are relatively strict gun control laws in Mexico, that doesn’t mean criminals won’t still get their hands on guns and use them to do their worst.

Thus, it was no surprise to see surveillance video emerge from a butcher shop/convenience store in Monterrey, Mexico which showed a young punk armed with a revolver attempt to hold up the store, according to Fox News.

What was surprising was the entirely nonplussed reaction the young thug received from an older man wearing a cowboy hat who was standing near the cash register, seemingly not intimidated by the armed robber.

Even as the older man had a revolver pointed his direction, he merely removed his glasses and gave the young punk a hard look. – READ MORE

