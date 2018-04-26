Entertainment Politics
Kanye Calls Out The ‘Fake News’ Media
Kanye, who’s been on a weeklong Twitter tear calling out “thought police” and “self-victimization,” has rapidly accrued 18.4 million Twitter followers and been accused by several scorned leftist publications of having “trash politics.” It’s been fun to watch.
there’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
“There’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts,” Kanye tweeted. “Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.” – READ MORE