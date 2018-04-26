True Pundit

Kanye Calls Out The ‘Fake News’ Media

Kanye, who’s been on a weeklong Twitter tear calling out “thought police” and “self-victimization,” has rapidly accrued 18.4 million Twitter followers and been accused by several scorned leftist publications of having “trash politics.” It’s been fun to watch.

“There’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts,” Kanye tweeted. “Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.” – READ MORE

