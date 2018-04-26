Legendary Film Director Who Sucked Up To Putin Compares Trump To The Devil While In Iran

Legendary director Oliver Stone recently traveled to an Iranian film festival, and didn’t pass up an opportunity to compare President Donald Trump to the devil.

Speaking at the Fair International Film Festival in Tehran, the director also criticized French president Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s influence and the “creative destruction” of U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Oliver Stone spoke out forcefully against U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East on his first visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran this week, where he was the guest of the 36th Fair International Film Festival.

Having once compared George W. Bush to John Wayne, he told a local journalist that he would have to liken Trump to “Beelzebub,” a name sometimes given to the devil.

ran is the number one sponsor of terror around the globe. Hundreds of American soldiers died because of Iran during the Iraq war. They also execute plenty of people, including an infamous case of hanging a woman who killed her attempted rapist. – READ MORE

The Putin Interviews, a documentary comprised of conversations with the Russian president that took place between July 2015 and February 2017, is clearly intended to humanize Putin and demonize America. In the first two parts provided to press, there are scenes of Putin feeding horses and strolling through lush gardens as string instruments sound; footage of the sexagenarian schooling men one-third of his age in hockey; and fawning Stone comments ranging from “You have a lot of discipline, Sir” to “You are a very lucky man” to “What do you bench?” OK, that last one I made up.

Stone not only fails to challenge Putin, but essentially cedes him the floor, allowing the cunning ex-KGB operative to spin more than the president’s toupee in a tornado. Putin denies Russia was the aggressor in virtually every global conflict, including the invasions of Georgia and Ukraine. He champions Russia’s economy over that of the U.S., despite his GDP being a little more than half that of California’s. He even blames the Cuban Missile Crisis on the U.S.

At one point Stone, in an apparent effort to name-drop one of his movies, asks Putin: “Is Wall Street actively working to destroy the Russian economy in the interests of the United States?” He shrugs it off. “Do you think the National Security Agency had gone too far in its eavesdropping?” Of course he does. – READ MORE

