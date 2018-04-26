True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

‘Roseanne’ Is Doing So Well Even The Repeats Are Dominating Ratings

Posted on by
Share:

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that even “Roseanne” repeats are getting behemoth ratings.

The sitcom usually airs on Tuesdays but it took a day off last night to show a repeat, instead. And it still managed to beat out the competition.

“Two of the episodes even managed to tie an original Voice on NBC for status as the night’s top program,” The Hollywood Reporter claims. “The high bar for the night was a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Roseanne’ Is Doing So Well Even The Repeats Are Dominating Ratings
‘Roseanne’ Is Doing So Well Even The Repeats Are Dominating Ratings

Incredible

smokeroom.com smokeroom.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: