‘Roseanne’ Is Doing So Well Even The Repeats Are Dominating Ratings

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that even “Roseanne” repeats are getting behemoth ratings.

The sitcom usually airs on Tuesdays but it took a day off last night to show a repeat, instead. And it still managed to beat out the competition.

“Two of the episodes even managed to tie an original Voice on NBC for status as the night’s top program,” The Hollywood Reporter claims. “The high bar for the night was a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.” – READ MORE

