Kansas and Nebraska leaders welcome NRA convention after Dallas official’s warning

Leaders in Kansas and Nebraska are each opening their doors to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention after a top Dallas official suggested the gun rights group find a different host city.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, took to Twitter on Friday to say that he and other residents in the Cornhusker State “love our constitutional rights” and welcome the convection in their state.

.@NRA – We want your convention in Nebraska. Nebraskans love our constitutional rights! #2A https://t.co/EzfghGwvdi — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) February 23, 2018

Kansas’ Secretary of State Kris Kobach has also invited the group.

“I’ve already reached out to the @NRA and urged them to bring the #NRA convention to #KS.,” Kobach tweeted Friday. “Kansans love our right to keep and bear arms. Kansas is the most pro-gun state in America. Our right to keep and bear arms const. amendment passed by greater margins than any other state.” – READ MORE

