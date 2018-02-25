Business Politics
Kansas and Nebraska leaders welcome NRA convention after Dallas official’s warning
Leaders in Kansas and Nebraska are each opening their doors to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention after a top Dallas official suggested the gun rights group find a different host city.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, took to Twitter on Friday to say that he and other residents in the Cornhusker State “love our constitutional rights” and welcome the convection in their state.
.@NRA – We want your convention in Nebraska. Nebraskans love our constitutional rights! #2A https://t.co/EzfghGwvdi
— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) February 23, 2018
Kansas’ Secretary of State Kris Kobach has also invited the group.
“I’ve already reached out to the @NRA and urged them to bring the #NRA convention to #KS.,” Kobach tweeted Friday. “Kansans love our right to keep and bear arms. Kansas is the most pro-gun state in America. Our right to keep and bear arms const. amendment passed by greater margins than any other state.” – READ MORE
