UN Security Council approves 30-day cease-fire in Syria despite Russian delays

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding 30-day cease fire in Syria so that it can deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.

The proposal was approved after a two day delay caused by a lack of support from Russia, which said that an immediate cease-fire was unrealistic.

The resolution was amended late Friday to remove a stipulation that the cease-fire take effect in 72 hours. With that, Russia voted in favor of the resolution.

Despite passing the resolution, U.N. members were quick to criticize Russia for the delay.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Russia’s attempts to initially delay the vote cost lives. “In the three days it took us to adopt this resolution, how many mothers lost their kids to the bombing and shelling? How many more images did we need to see of fathers holding their dead children?” she said. – READ MORE

