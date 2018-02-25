Eminem: Trump ‘does not give a f—k’ about anyone except his base

Eminem is sounding off about President Trump once again.

This time, in an interview with music legend Elton John for Interview magazine, the rapper slammed Trump for not being a “president for all” Americans.

“We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us. He knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“As long as he’s got his base, he does not give a fuck about anybody else in America. But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them,” he added. – READ MORE

