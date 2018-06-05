True Pundit

Kansas gubernatorial hopeful calls out ‘snowflake meltdown’ after riding jeep with replica gun at parade

Republican Kansas governor hopeful Kris Kobach said he won’t “back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture” after being criticized for riding in a jeep mounted with a replica of a large gun at a parade on Saturday.

Koback, the state’s secretary of state, raised eyebrows on social media over the weekend after he attended the Old Shawnee Days parade, named after the Kansas City-suburb.

But many criticized the politician for riding a vehicle equipped with a large replica gun at the event attended by young children.

“The outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture,” he tweeted.- READ MORE

