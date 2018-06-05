Parkland Activists Announce 20-State Tour: ‘If You Don’t Support This … It’ll Look Like You’re Going Against Kids’

On Monday, students from the pro-gun control March for Our Lives protest are expected to announce plans to go on a 20-state summer bus tour. Vocal Parkland High School survivors and anti-gun activists, such as group leaders David Hogg and Emma González, will be headlining the 75-stop tour.

The bus tour, called “March for Our Lives: Road to Change,” will include meetings with victims and survivors of shootings and focus on the promotion of more gun control legislation and registering fellow youths to vote, reports Axios.

Hogg, 18, promoted the bus tour during an interview with the outlet on Saturday. “I’m glad I’m getting my diploma and not my death certificate,” he said. The recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grad will take a year off before entering college.

Fellow prominent Parkland anti-gun activist Emma González will also be a key bus tour leader. “If you don’t support this … it’ll look like you’re going against kids,” said González, unintentionally giving away the Left’s motive for their shameless exploitation of the teens. The 18-year-old is off to New College of Florida in Sarasota next semester – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1