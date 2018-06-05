Candidate Criticizes Millionaire Feinstein’s Taxpayer-Funded Pension

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has collected around $55,000 annually as a pension for the past 20 years for her work as mayor of San Francisco, a job she left 30 years ago, according to her political challengers.

Feinstein, the second richest member of the Senate with an estimated $94 million net worth, collected $60,281 from the city in 2017, according to publicly available financial disclosures, higher than the mean wage of $57,000 for the state’s 16 million workers.

Feinstein, 84, was mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988 and before that was on the city’s board of supervisors. Most of her wealth comes from her husband Richard Blum’s private equity firm Blum Capital Partners LP.

On average, her pension has been about $55,000 a year and is worth more than $1 million, according to the campaign of Alison Hartson, a progressive candidate running for Feinstein’s Senate seat.

“Even President [Donald] Trump, himself a millionaire, could scrape together the moral intelligence to donate his Presidential salary every quarter since taking office in January 2017,” Joe Spaulding, the strategist for Hartson’s campaign. Trump is worth several billion and donates his presidential salary, $100,000 each quarter, to the government for specific projects.

“Feinstein is so out-of-touch with everyday Americans, she doesn’t see the need to let San Franciscans keep that tax money,” Spaulding said. – READ MORE

