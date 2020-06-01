Kansas City Police Say Bricks Staged Near Protests Were ‘To Be Used During A Riot’

Kansas City police officers found bricks and rocks staged near protest sites around the city, stoking concerns that individuals or groups had pre-planned looting and destruction that hit the city over the weekend, the department said Sunday.

“We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot,” the department said in a tweet on Sunday.

As in most major cities across the United States, protesters gathered in Kansas City over the weekend over the police-involved death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest involving a non-violent incident, video showed.

What began as peaceful protests in many cities over the past several days has devolved into looting and rioting. Looters hit Kansas City’s Plaza, a high-end retail district, on Saturday and Sunday. – READ MORE

