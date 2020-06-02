LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 6.2.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump unloads on governors over protest response, calls them ‘weak’ – President Trump unloaded on governors in a phone call Monday over how they’ve responded to protests and riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, calling them “weak” and urging them to “dominate.”

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.” – READ MORE

Big-city Dems who had imposed strict coronavirus lockdowns now let George Floyd rioters flout rules – The coronavirus lockdown is seemingly down and out, as many Democrats in charge of big cities — including several who once insisted on strict quarantine measures — line up to champion the nationwide mass demonstrations over the in-custody death of George Floyd, sans social distancing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lashed out at protesters calling to reopen the state earlier this month, saying at a news conference, “you have no right to jeopardize my health … and my children’s health and your children’s health.” Cuomo’s directives have been enforced throughout the state: A New York City tanning salon owner told Fox News he was fined $1,000 for reopening briefly last week, calling the situation “insane” and saying he already was “broke.” – READ MORE

Brooklyn lawyers, including Ivy League attorney, face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD – Three people have been arrested for Molotov cocktail attacks on the New York Police Department during this weekend’s riots in New York City. Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, and an Upstate New York woman are facing federal charges for throwing Molotov cocktails into NYPD vehicles.

According to the charging documents, Urooj Rahman, 31, threw a Molotov cocktail at an empty police cruiser that was parked outside the 88th Precinct station house in Fort Greene shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Rahman is registered as an attorney in New York state who graduated from Fordham University School of Law. – READ MORE

Minnesota, New York Officials Say Evidence Shows Weekend Riots Were Planned, Chicago Demands Fed Investigation Into ‘Organized’ Violence – At least one big-city mayor is now calling on the Federal government to investigate what appears to be an “organized” effort to foment unrest and engage in rioting, as security experts in other cities discover evidence that many of the weekend’s violent incidents may have been pre-planned and coordinated.

In Chicago, mayor Lori Lightfoot told media Sunday that she believes there is “strong evidence” of an organized effort to use the weekend’s anti-police brutality protests as a cover for violence, Crain’s Chicago Business reports, and said the city is speaking with at least three Federal agencies about a possible joint investigation. – READ MORE

Rioters Set Fire To Home With Child Inside, Then Block Firefighters’ Access; Emotional Police Chief Details Incident – On Saturday, Richmond Police Chief Will Smith was overcome with emotion detailing one of the worst acts of violence carried out in the city during the previous night’s rioting, ostensibly over the death of George Floyd.

According to Smith, rioters set fire to an occupied multi-family residence with a child inside, then repeatedly blocked firefighters’ access to the scene. – READ MORE

Coronavirus becoming much less lethal, virus is losing its ‘potency,’ top doctor reveals –The coronavirus has become much less lethal and the virus is losing its “potency,” a top Italian doctor has said, Reuters reported.

Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan — one of the areas in Italy hardest hit by COVID-19 — explained the evolution of the virus is extremely positive. – READ MORE

Kansas City Police Say Bricks Staged Near Protests Were ‘To Be Used During A Riot’ –Kansas City police officers found bricks and rocks staged near protest sites around the city, stoking concerns that individuals or groups had pre-planned looting and destruction that hit the city over the weekend, the department said Sunday.

“We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot,” the department said in a tweet on Sunday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --