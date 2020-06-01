Brooklyn lawyers, including Ivy League attorney, face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD

Three people have been arrested for Molotov cocktail attacks on the New York Police Department during this weekend’s riots in New York City. Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, and an Upstate New York woman are facing federal charges for throwing Molotov cocktails into NYPD vehicles.

According to the charging documents, Urooj Rahman, 31, threw a Molotov cocktail at an empty police cruiser that was parked outside the 88th Precinct station house in Fort Greene shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Rahman is registered as an attorney in New York state who graduated from Fordham University School of Law.

Surveillance video captured Rahman running into a tan minivan driven by Colinford Mattis, a lawyer and member of Community Board 5 in East New York who allegedly graduated from Princeton University and the New York University School of Law. The two sped off, police officers gave chase, and arrested Rahman and Mattis.

Police found a lighter, a bottle filled with toilet paper, a liquid believed to be gasoline on the passenger seat, and a gas tank in the back of the van. – READ MORE

