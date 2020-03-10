Kamala Harris: Trump Beats People Up, Makes ‘Them Feel Small And Feel Alone’

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Sunday in Alabama after commemorating the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” that President Donald Trump beats people up and makes them “feel small and feel alone.”

Harris said, “Listen, let me tell you something. Right now, the task before us is to make sure people in Michigan, people in Flint, people all over our country, that they vote.”

She continued, “There has been so much about this current administration of Donald Trump that has been about trying beat people up and make them feel small and feel alone.

She added, “One of the great challenges we have and Joe can do this, is to remind people that we are not alone and we are all in this together.” – READ MORE

