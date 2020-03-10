Donald Trump Jr. Wants to Debate Hunter Biden on Who Benefited Most Financially off of Father’s Service

Donald Trump Jr. is challenging Hunter Biden to a debate over finances to determine who has benefited more from their father’s public service.

Trump Jr.’s Axios on HBO interview on Sunday highlighted a number of political points. From the coronavirus to the Democratic primary, Trump Jr. offered his perspective on certain points while doubling down on his opinion in other areas.

While he does admit that he has benefited from the Trump name, he argues that he was a successful businessman prior to his father being elected.

“I was an international business person before my father got into politics. That’s what we did. I’m not going to say I haven’t benefited from my father’s last name, just like Hunter Biden did. That’d be foolish to say. But, I haven’t benefited from my father’s tax-payer funded office.”

As for Hunter Biden, Trump Jr. believes he actually did benefit from his father’s time in office. Therefore, he is proposing a debate for the purpose of transparency.

“We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t,” Trump Jr. said. – READ MORE

