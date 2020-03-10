Joe Biden Vows to Find ‘Cures for Cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Diabetes’ if Elected

Democrat presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden (D) vowed to find cures for cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease during his Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles, California.

“We’re gonna invest billions of dollars to find, and I promise you, cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes,” Biden said as he addressed the small crowd of supporters, along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens. – READ MORE

