Kamala Harris Seen Greeting Half Dozen Supporters at North Carolina Speech

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressed a get-out-the-vote event in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, though when the cameras panned out, there appeared to be very few supporters present.

Half a dozen supporters were visible on video coverage; the total attendance appeared somewhat greater, but not much greater.

Supporters stood inside large white circles or on “X” marks in an effort to enforce social distancing at the event.

Harris, the Democratic Party nominee for vice president, was scheduled to appear in North Carolina last week, but suspended her in-person campaign activities after two staffers connected with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.- READ MORE

