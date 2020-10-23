Trump Shares Full ’60 Minutes’ Interview That He Walked Out of: ‘That’s Enough’

President Donald Trump has threatened the past few days to post the video of his interview on CBS “60 Minutes” “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.”

The interview was set to air on Sunday, but Trump was not going to wait. The president posted the video in full to Facebook on Thursday.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!” Trump tweeted on Thursday, along with the video link.

Trump was asked by CBS’ Lesley Stahl before the interview began if he was “ready for some tough questions,” to which he responded, “Just be fair.”

When asked again if he is OK with “some tough questions,” Trump said, “No… I’m going to be fair. You don’t ask Biden tough questions. It’s terrible.”

The two then began the interview. But near the end, Trump claimed that Stahl asked inappropriate questions “right from the beginning.” – READ MORE

