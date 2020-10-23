WATCH: Warren Attacks Trump: ‘Donald Trump Threatens The Existence Of Human Life, Of All Life, On This Planet’

Speaking to roughly 100 college students at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, failed presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ranted, “Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet.”

Warren first threatened in fire-and-brimstone fashion that time was running out for the human race, preaching, “We are reaching a moment on our planet in which the crisis that’s upon us may no longer be one that we will be able successfully fight back against. The climate crisis is here, and no, the science around this is not controversial. The science is clear. In fact, you know what scares me to death, is that every time we get more data and reanalyze the data what we discover is the problem’s even worse than we thought. We have even less time than we thought.”

Then her monologue morphed into her raving, “So what has Donald Trump done for four years? He not only hasn’t made things better; he has actively made them worse. He withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord; he’s put a coal lobbyist in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency. What could possibly go wrong? He has opened up for offshore drilling, and he has said yes to the oil companies, they can drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Preserve. Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet. And on November 3 we will hold Donald Trump accountable!”- READ MORE

