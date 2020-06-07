Kamala Harris Rages at Trump: ‘Keep George Floyd’s Name Out of Your Mouth’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Friday told President Donald Trump to “keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth” after the president expressed hope that “George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country” in “terms of equality.”

“[email protected], keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter,” Harris wrote on social media, sharing a clip of the president speaking in the White House’s Rose Garden.

.@realDonaldTrump, keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter.pic.twitter.com/YJ6wPw0Hto — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

Trump delivered remarks on Friday following a unexpectedly positive jobs report but used the address to speak on George Floyd’s death and nationwide demonstrations against police brutality — some of which have descended into riots, looting, and violence against police.

“Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed,” Trump said. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --