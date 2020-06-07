Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalised and Scaled in London BLM Protests

Activists defaced and scaled Abraham Lincoln’s statue in Parliament Square, London, at a Black Lives Matter rally held in defiance of Britain’s anti-coronavirus regulations.

Video from protest, estimated to be 15,000-strong at the time of publication, shows the Lincoln statue defaced with the graffiti reading “BLM” and naming George Floyd, Mike Brown, and other individuals said to have been killed wrongfully by the police.

One side of Lincoln’s pedestal has also had a banner and several placards duct-taped to it, reading “RACISM IS A PANDEMIC TOO”, “SILENCE IS VIOLENCE”, “BLM”, and “ABOLISH THE POLICE”.

Statue of former US president Abraham Lincoln now bears the names of black people killed by American police pic.twitter.com/WHBwLIOqjb — Mattha Busby (@matthabusby) June 6, 2020

Separate footage shows protesters physically scaling the statue to cheers from the closely-packed crowds, which assembled in defiance of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning that such gatherings were unlawful and could send coronavirus infections soaring again. – READ MORE

