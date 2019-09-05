‘Eat Less Meat’: 2020 Democrats Mull Changing Laws on Meat Consumption to Fight Climate Change

Several of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders took to the stage of Thursday night to lay out their plan to address climate change, and in doing so, some of them mulled ideas of changing laws surrounding meat consumption.

(…)

Asked if the American people should change their eating habits, 2020 Democratic primary contender Andrew Yang pointed to a U.N. study that revealed: “We’re going to be okay if the vast majority of the world goes vegetarian immediately.”

Yang — who consistently polls at the sixth spot — claimed that it was good for Americans and the environment’s health if they “eat less meat.” He added:

“So I think it would be healthy on an individual and societal level to move in that direction. But again this is a country where there is a lot of individual autonomy and so you can’t force people’s eating choices on them. All do you know is try to shape our system so that over time we evolve in a productive way.” – READ MORE