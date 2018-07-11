US prepares to impose new tariffs on additional $200B worth of Chinese goods

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it has started the process of implementing fresh tariffs on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods.

The move marked the latest escalation of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing. On Friday, the U.S. slapped 25 percent taxes on $34 billion in Chinese imports, most of them industrial goods that the Trump administration says receive subsidies or other unfair support from Beijing. China quickly responded by imposing tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. products.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the new 10-percent tariffs were in response to what he called China’s “retaliation and failure to change its practices.”

“This is an appropriate response under the authority of Section 301 to obtain the elimination of China’s harmful industrial policies,” Lighthizer added. – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested on Sunday that China may have pressured North Korea to take a harder line against U.S. negotiators during a recent visit to the isolated country by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I see China’s hands all over this,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday,” citing an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China as Beijing’s possible motivation. “We’re in a fight with China.”

Graham’s comments came a day after the North Korean foreign ministry released a lengthy statement condemning U.S. negotiators’ “gangster-like” demand for denuclearization.

The criticism suggests that talks between the U.S. and North Korea to end the country’s nuclear program may take longer than President Trump has said. After the president left a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, he declared that Pyongyang was “no longer a nuclear threat.” – READ MORE

