Kamala Harris: Kavanaugh Accuser ‘Should Not Be Bullied’ Into Testifying

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is playing along with the delay game by supporting Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser in her decision not to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee unless a full-throated FBI investigation occurs.

“I support Dr. Blasey Ford’s request for an FBI background investigation before a hearing. She should not be bullied into participating in a biased process and we should not rush forward before facts are gathered,” tweeted Harris, who sits on the Judiciary Committee.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has invited Ford to testify under oath this coming Monday and has rejected her call for any further investigations by the FBI. If she persists in her refusal, the committee has already pledged to go forward with the vote.