Manhunt intensifies for ‘survivalist’ who allegedly threatened Trump

Federal law enforcement is intensifying the search for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly said he wanted to “put a bullet” in President Trump’s head.

Authorities found an abandoned truck in Mansfield, Ohio, last weekend that they believe was stolen by fugitive Shawn Richard Christy, 26, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” Christy allegedly wrote.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, Washington’s FOX 5 DC reported.

A federal warrant was issued for Christy’s arrest after the post, The Times reported. But Christy had already been on authorities’ radar after bailing on a previous court appearance for an aggravated assault trial, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Christy is a self-described “survivalist,” and tracking him down has been difficult, said Clark. – READ MORE