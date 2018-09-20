Chicago Officials HALT Obama Library Construction, Reveal Sweetheart Rent Deal

The Chicago Park District has put a halt to preparations being made for the Obama Presidential Library, until after a Federal court reviews a lawsuit filed by Chicago residents, and Federal agencies assess the transfer of historic public land to a private entity.

But in the meantime, permits and agreements filed by Chicago city officials, and with the Chicago Department of Transportation, reveal a sweetheart rent deal that any Chicago renter (or landlord) would certainly envy: the Obama Foundation will pay a mere $10 for a 99-year lease on what is supposed to be a public park.

The Chicago Park District had begun felling trees on land destined to become part of the Obama Library complex, but those preparations ground to a halt Monday after the Chicago Department of Transportation refused to grant a permit that would have allowed the Park District to move utility lines running through the site. CDOT delayed a decision on the matter until after the Federal lawsuit and Federal assessments have been resolved.

Hearings on the lawsuit, which claims the Obama Library received unprecedented, and potentially illegal, assistance from the state of Illinois, and the city of Chicago, start Thursday. Plaintiffs claim that the Library is being granted part of historic Jackson Park — a huge public green space designed by Frederick Olmsted (the same man who designed New York City’s Cental Park, and dedicated for the people of Chicago’s recreational use. They also say that plans to move two major arteries, that currently run across Jackson Park, will harm economic growth and isolate residents of Chicago’s south side. – READ MORE