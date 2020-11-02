Kamala Harris: ‘Joe Biden and I Are About to Work to Get Rid of that Tax Cut’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke to Hispanic Americans at a campaign stop in McAllen, Texas, on Friday, telling them that she and former Vice President Joe Biden’s “first order of business” is to get rid of President Trump’s tax cuts.

“I promise you this — as a first order of business, Joe Biden and I are about to work to get rid of that tax cut,” she said to cheers.

"Joe Biden and I are about to work to get rid of that tax cut," Kamala Harris tells Hispanic Americans.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte has reported, the Trump tax cuts, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), were a boon for the middle class.

The cuts practically doubled the standard deduction for singles from $6,350 in 2017 to $12,000 in 2018; nearly doubled the standard deduction for married couples from $12,700 to $24,400; and bumped up the child tax credit from $1,000 in 2017 to $2,000 in 2018 – READ MORE

