Kamala Harris Introduced as ‘Next President of the United States’ During Texas Campaign Event

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was introduced as the “next president of the United States” at a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

“When future generations they ask us, and they’re gonna ask us, what it was like to elect the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, and we will say, ‘Yes, I was there. I stood up, and I was counted,’” Texas state director for the Joe Biden campaign Rebecca Acuña told attendees.

However, moments later she introduced Harris as America’s next president.

“Without further delay, I am so honored to introduce the next president of the United States, Sen. Kamala Harris,” Acuña said.

In Michigan on Tuesday, President Trump warned voters that Joe Biden would step down, if he were elected, and allow Harris to become president. – READ MORE

