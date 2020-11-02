Dem Senate Candidate Kelly Wanted Ex-Wife Jailed Amid Custody Dispute

Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly made an odd request years after his 2004 divorce: The famed astronaut petitioned a Texas court in 2010 to sentence his ex-wife to 6 months in jail and 10 years of supervised release after she moved to a new town a few miles outside of their children’s school district.

The court records from Galveston County, Texas—which include recriminations from both sides and detail a lengthy custody dispute—show that Kelly claimed his ex-wife Amy’s move was a violation of their custody agreement.

The documents, which include a temporary restraining order issued against Kelly in 2004, appear to contradict his description of the divorce as “amicable” in his 2011 autobiography. The order was never served, according to Kelly’s campaign.

The former couple faced off in court a year earlier after Kelly accused his ex-wife of moving to a nearby town in Texas without giving him proper notice.

Kelly, who is locked in a tight Senate race against Republican Martha McSally, said then that his ex-wife violated their custody agreement because her new home was a few miles outside the school district where they had been sending their children, and she had neglected to give him 60 days notice of the move or get his consent. He asked the court to imprison her in the county jail for six months, the maximum penalty for contempt.

Amy Kelly should “be confined in the county jail for 179 days or until complies with the order,” Kelly said in the petition. He requested that she “be placed on community supervision for ten years on release from jail” and that she be ordered to pay his attorney’s fees along with “postjudgment interest.” – READ MORE

