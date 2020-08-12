Portland Residents Worry as Protests Spread to Residential Neighborhoods

The streets of downtown Portland were quieter on Tuesday as nightly protests approach 80 consecutive nights of unrest but that is not because protesters are giving up. Instead, they are heading into residential areas, and people who live there are worried.

“The main action has shifted from downtown to residential neighborhoods on the east side of the Willamette River, bringing crowds of demonstrators and a heavy police force onto usually quiet nighttime streets,” the Oregonian newspaper’s online portal Oregon Live reported. “People who live and work in areas where protests have taken place are not happy.”

Riots were declared over the weekend and new concerns surfaced as protesters change locations, Oregon Live reported:

In downtown Kenton, protesters used wooden items, including picnic tables and road barrier signs, to build a barricade across Denver near Schofield Street. The standoff between police and demonstrators continued past midnight.

On Reddit and Facebook, people who live in the area expressed anger about property destruction.

“Lots of people worked hard to make our little neighborhood pleasant and to help the local businesses stay open,” wrote Redditor WheeblesWobble in a post called “Leave Kenton Alone!” “Now it’s trashed,” the user wrote. “This was not a BLM protest, this was a tantrum by a bunch of entitled kids.”

The person who made the post noted that a black-owned business was damaged when a dumpster was set on fire. – READ MORE

