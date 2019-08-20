Kamala Harris Is Uncomfortable with the ‘Medicare for All’ Bill She Co-Sponsored

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a 2020 Democratic hopeful, told donors on Sunday she was uncomfortable with the Medicare for All plan introduced by fellow presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

But she apparently forgot she co-sponsored his bill.

“I have not been comfortable with Bernie’s plan,” the Democratic senator from California (shown above right) said Sunday at a fundraiser in the Hamptons, as reported by Bloomberg.

Yet, not only did Harris co-sponsor Bernie’s bill, she was the first Democrat in the Senate to do so in 2017.

She has even bragged about being the first to sign on. – READ MORE