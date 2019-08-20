CIA Whistleblower Warns, The Fed “Is Out To Get President Trump”

Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp thinks the Fed rate-hikes throughout Trump’s two and a half years in office are a way to “get the President.”

Trump has been highly critical of the Fed, and he says it is to blame if the economy tanks. Shipp explains, “God bless Donald Trump because he is the first President to call out the Fed like he is doing.”

“He has got the Fed shaking in their boots. When the Fed gags its board of directors and its members, that is not good. Something not good is going on. Perhaps they are bringing the interest rates down to zero. Perhaps it’s the fact we are entering into, not only U.S., but a global recession. So, they have put the lid on any comments coming out, and I think they have done it for a reason that is concerning…

I think it is tied to an upcoming global recession, and we may see quantitative easing (money printing) rates go to zero, and they don’t want the President or the public to know what they are about to do.”

Shipp thinks the Fed is “out to get President Trump” and contends, “Under Barack Obama, the Fed raised rates only two quarter points. Under President Trump, they kicked it into full gear and have done seven adjustments (rate hikes) in just two years starting just after his inauguration.” – READ MORE