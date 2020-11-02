Maxine Waters Calls Black Trump Voters ‘Shameful,’ Says She Will ‘Never Ever Forgive Them’

Rep. Maxine Waters of California appeared on “The Joe Madison Show” on SiriusXM on Friday, and called black voters who plan to vote for President Donald Trump “shameful.”

“I don’t even know where any blacks would be coming from that would be voting for Trump,” she said. “It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know why it is on their minds.”

(…)

“He talked about us so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad. He talked about Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us,” she continued, apparently equating the criticism of any black person for any reason to being racist by default. Apparently we’re supposed to pretend that John Lewis and Elijah Cummings served their poor, crime-ridden districts well?

Of course, Waters wasn’t finished. “He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.” – READ MORE

