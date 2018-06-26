Booker: ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Confronting Trump Officials ‘With Love’

Booker told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, however, that Democrats should “love” their opponents. “I worry in our country right now that we’re descending to a hatred of American hating American,” he said. “That is not going to solve our problems.”

“Some of those tactics that people are advocating for, to me, don’t reflect that spirit,” he said, seemingly rejecting Waters’ approach.

But the senator told MSNBC that “with love,” he would confront any administration official in public. “There’s nothing wrong with confronting that person,” Booker said. – READ MORE

