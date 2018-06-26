True Pundit

Politics

Booker: ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Confronting Trump Officials ‘With Love’

Posted on by
Share:

Booker told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, however, that Democrats should “love” their opponents. “I worry in our country right now that we’re descending to a hatred of American hating American,” he said. “That is not going to solve our problems.”

“Some of those tactics that people are advocating for, to me, don’t reflect that spirit,” he said, seemingly rejecting Waters’ approach.

But the senator told MSNBC that “with love,” he would confront any administration official in public. “There’s nothing wrong with confronting that person,” Booker said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Booker: ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Confronting Trump Officials ‘With Love’
Booker: ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Confronting Trump Officials ‘With Love’

The New Jersey senator told MSNBC that Democrats should emulate Martin Luther King, Jr. and Ghandi, and confront with "love."

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: